Understanding ISO

Does increasing the ISO on your DSLR make it more sensitive? No! Yes! Depends!



Let’s start with what ISO is and means. It’s not an acronym and is pronounced eye – sew, not eye – es - oh. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve seen someone say that ISO stands for International Standards Organization, I could buy a really nice lens. Not only is this not true, but there’s actually no such thing as the International Standards Organization.

Go ahead, I’ll wait here while you Google that.

Okay, maybe I’m splitting hairs because there is actually something called the International Organization for Standardization, and maybe they just rearranged the letters – right? Nope, not even. You see an international organization would probably try to avoid using English lettered acronyms don’t you think? Instead, ISO is short for the Greek word isos, which means equal (see the bottom of this page for more on this).

This is incredibly useful in photography. Not that long ago, we used chemical films to do photography, and ISO 200 film was twice as sensitive to light as an ISO 100 film. ISO 400 was twice as sensitive again, etc. These sensitivity standards allowed you to know that for X amount of light, and a focal ratio of f/x and a such and such shutter speed, ISO 800 would give you a good exposure. This worked no matter who’s camera or lenses you used (or brand of film!) and it made photography comprehensible, repeatable, and predictable. For a dimmer scene, all other things being equal, you could increase the sensitivity of your camera by using ISO 1600 film for example. ISO films really were truly, chemically more or less sensitive to light exposure.

Enter the digital camera era. Now you have an electronic sensor that receives light, turns photons into electrons (a little bit of an over simplification), and then reads out an image digitally. Digital sensors have a certain QE (Quantum Efficiency), which is a measure of its ability to convert light to electronic signals. A QE of 50% for example would convert half the light falling on it to an electronic signal.

Let’s say you have a given image sensor that is as sensitive to light as say for example ISO 800 film, and you build a camera around that sensor. Imagine now that you want to sell that camera to the photographers of the world. There is a lot of photographic freedom associated with varying ISO’s and selling an ISO 800 only camera would be a quick route to bankruptcy. Instead digital cameras mimicked traditional cameras by allowing you to set your own ISO. To make the camera appear more sensitive, the camera would amplify the signal from the chip, and to make the camera less sensitive, it would dampen (darken) the image from the chip, and it would do both in a standardized way matching films ISO ratings. This is nothing more than sensor gain, which CCD imagers have known about well before the CMOS revolution. Correlating gain to ISO is far from an anachronism either because...

Now, everything you know about photography stays the same, and as a bonus, you can adjust ISO on the fly without changing film to get the exposure you want. Plus you don’t have the added expense of buying and developing film either. Not hard to see how digital photography was able to replace film as the mainstream tool of choice so quickly.

So, you see, in a sense a digital camera has an inherent fixed sensitivity to light. Upping the ISO does nothing but brighten the image in the camera before saving it to your memory card. You could accomplish the same thing with Photoshop levels and curves and it’s not any different… well, except it is…

A couple of months back we talked about noise. One of the sources of noise is readout noise, which is the uncertainty that pollutes your image as it’s read out electronically from the camera. It would be short sighted to simply say nothing more than that reducing read noise makes your images “cleaner” and less noisy. Less noise also makes your camera more sensitive. Not in the QE sense, but in the sense that fainter signals become detectable. The faintest signal in a single exposure is limited by the noise in your image, and a significant source of that noise can be the electronic read noise, and in most sensors there is also a very faint fixed pattern noise that shows up in low light images too.

What happens if you read out the image, signal and noise together, and then “brighten it” with Photoshop? Well, you increase everything, both the image you want, and all the noise too. Brightening an image in Photoshop is not the same as increasing sensitivity.

However, what happens if you amplify the signal though, on chip, before the read out noise can be added? Now, your faintest signal can be boosted above the noise floor where the read noise and fixed pattern noise are hiding. Fainter signal and details now are brighter than the background noise… you’ve technically made the camera more sensitive!

Which of these two methods does a DSLR use when increasing ISO? Well, both.

Each DSLR model, based on the image sensor will have some amount of intrinsic ISO equivalent sensitivity. ISO settings slower than this will be scaled down (this also reduces the noise contribution). Images shot at a higher ISO will be scaled up on the chip, giving us the advantage of boosting the signal before the read and fixed pattern noise and thus giving us an effective increase in sensitivity to faint features. At a certain point however, most DSLR’s can only use so much on chip gain, and will then do further boosting of the signal after the readout. At this point, you are no longer getting any effective sensitivity gain, you're just amplifying the signal and the noise together. Super high ISO’s also reduce your dynamic range… oh and that will take a whole other blog to describe sometime in the future.

For now, my advice is start at ISO 1600 for your astrophotography, and experiment yourself. Shoot the same scene at various ISO's and compare the results. On a newer DSLR model, you might be surprised with the results.