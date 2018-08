Photographer Aquarellia

Email trialogmdc@yahoo.fr

Location of photo From Aquarellia Observatory Artignosc/Verdon - France

Date/Time of photo 2018 Augus 23th - 2h45 UTC

Equipment Takahashi Mewlon 250CRS with 500x EP

Description I did a quick B&W sketch with accurate reference to the colors, then I made a watercolor with the exact complementary color. fore the foreground I made a type of astro-auto-portrait.

Website http://astro.aquarellia.com