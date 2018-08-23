Live Webinar: Create Great Panoramas of the Night Sky

Join Babak Tafreshi's live webinar as he shares his personal techniques for stitching together stunning nightscape panoramas.

Do you like the appearance of ultra-wide-field panoramas of the Milky Way, and wonder how you can take shots like them yourself? Then attend this live webinar to learn how to take these unique photographs.

Achieving high resolution and wide fields of view are the main reasons for digitally stitched panoramas and mosaics. But from a compositional point of view, the panoramic format gives a unique framework for nightscape photography, from the starlit sky above a picturesque mountain range, to the Milky Way over a strip of desert sand dunes. While fast wide-angle lenses can do some of the work, their field of view is inadequate to capture ultra-wide scenes such as the full arch of the Milky Way, zodiacal light, or the largest constellations. Panoramic imaging lets you have both the light-collection power of these lenses as well as ultra-wide fields of view. Learn how Babak creates some of his most iconic images using the panoramic method and how you can create 360-degree views of the sky and turn them into "virtual realities" based on the same techniques.

What You'll Learn

• A brief introduction to camera settings for properly exposed nightscape images • Suggested equipment for nightscape panoramas • Suggested targets and creative ideas • How to stitch and edit the panoramas • Creating 360-degree panorama and Virtual Realities

Who Should Attend

• Serious photographers and hobbyists with little knowledge of astrophotography • Daytime photographers interested in learning how to shoot the night sky • General travel enthusiasts interested in photography • Amateur astronomers interested in learning to take nightscape photos • Advanced nightscape photographers with specific questions

About the Instructor: Babak A. Tafreshi

Sky & Telescope contributing photographer Babak Tafreshi, a National Geographic photographer and leader of The World at Night program, is a master at nightscape imaging by m erging art, culture, and science. His images reconnect people across the globe with the beauty of the night sky and the value of preserving natural nights.

Babak is also a science journalist, photo ambassador for the European Southern Observatory (ESO), and a board member of Astronomers Without Borders (AWB). Born in Tehran, he is now based in the Boston area but could be anywhere on the planet seeking starscapes to photograph. In the past two decades he has spent about a thousand nights imaging under stars on seven continents. For his global contribution to night-sky photography, Babak received the 2009 Lennart Nilsson Award, the world’s most recognized award for scientific photography at the time.

