Possible Bright Supernova Discovered in ‘Fireworks Galaxy’ NGC 6946

A brand new supernova in NGC 6946 is bright enough to see in modest-sized telescopes. Here's how to find it.

Last night, Utah amateur Patrick Wiggins discovered a possible bright supernova in the spiral galaxy NGC 6946 in Cygnus. If confirmed, AT 2017 eaw will become the 10th supernova found in this explosion-rich galaxy in the past century, reaffirming its reputation for fireworks of the grandest kind.

It was Wiggins' third supernova, and he found it by comparing a CCD image taken on May 14.24 UT through his 0.35-m f/5.5 reflector near Erda, Utah with one made on May 12. Nothing showed on the May 12 image, but just two nights later, bingo!

Through a combination of good fortune and pure grit, Wiggins happened to catch the star during the early stage of the blast. He estimated its magnitude at +12.8. Others have since confirmed the discovery and pinned the star's brightness at +12.6, bright enough to spot in telescopes as small as 6-inches!

The new possible supernova (PSN) is located 61″ west and 143″ north of the galaxy's nucleus at R.A. 20h 34′44.24″, Dec. +60°11′ 35.9″ not far from two stars of similar brightness indicated on the map. Although spectra have yet to confirm whether it's a Type Ia (white dwarf detonation) or Type II (a massive star collapsing and exploding), Wiggins' early catch likely means that AT 2017 eaw will almost certainly continue to brighten.

During the last supernova blast in 2008, SN 2008S hovered around magnitude +16 at best; the brightest explosion occurred in 1980 when SN 1980K peaked around magnitude around +11.4. Wouldn't that be nice if it happened again? Timing's perfect for viewing the star. By 10:30 p.m. local time from mid-northern latitudes, the galaxy is already 25° up in the northeastern sky, and the Moon doesn't rise till after midnight.

I'll have additional news as it arrives in my e-mail. You can also check David Bishop's excellent Latest Supernovae site for fresh updates. Congratulations to Patrick! He joins a long line of Fireworks Galaxy supernovae discoverers including American astronomer George Ritchey, inventor of the Ritchey–Chrétien telescope design, who uncovered the first stellar blast in the galaxy, SN 1917A, on July 19, 1917 and got the ball rolling.